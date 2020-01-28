Chattogram bus plunge leaves two dead









Two people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a road side ditch on Chattogram-Kaptai road at Pahartoli in Rangunia upazila on Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as Jahanara,55 and Imam Hossian, 44.





The accident took place around 10:45 am when the Rangunia-bound bus skidded off the road and fell into a road side ditch, leaving the duo dead on the spot and 15 others injured, said Kefayet Ullah, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station.





The injured were taken to local hospitals.

