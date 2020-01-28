Goods transport strike in Sylhet called off





The indefinite strike enforced by the District Truck, Pick-up and Covered Van Workers union was called off on Tuesday.





The decision was taken at the local office of District Truck Pick-up Covered Van Workers union on Monday night considering severe cold.





Abu Bakar, president of the union and its general secretary Amir Uddin were present at the meeting.





During the meeting, the union leaders, said some 6 lakh workers involved in goods transport sector have become jobless after the closure of stone quarries. The strike was enforced for drawing attention of the authorities.





“We have decided to withdraw the strike following the shivering cold which is sweeping over the country for the last couple of days,” said Abu Bakar, president of the union.





On January 25, the District Truck, Pick-up and Covered Van Workers union went on an indefinite strike demanding reopening of the stone quarries in Jaflong, Sreepur and Bholaganj of Sylhet district.





