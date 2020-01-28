Cold-related diseases affect 4,244 people in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases affected 4244 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 911 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1,886 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,447 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty-seven deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 28 due to cold-related diseases.

