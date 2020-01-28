Destiny MD Rafiqul sentenced to three years jail









A court here on Tuesday sentenced Destiny Group’s managing director Rafiqul Amin to three years’ jail in a case filed for failing to submit his wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 Judge Shamim Ahmed delivered the verdict with a fine of Tk 50 lakh.





On July 31, 2012, the ACC filed two money-laundering cases against Destiny-2000 chairman Mohammad Hossain, the Destiny Group managing director and 20 others on charge of misappropriating investors’ money amounting to Tk 3,285 crore.





On October 11, that year, the court sent them to jail rejecting their bail petitions on surrender.





On June 16, 2016, ACC sent a notice to Rafiqul to submit within seven days the statement of wealth beyond his known sources of income.





Destiny managing director was given another seven days after he had sought time and ACC filed a case with Ramna Police Station on September 8, 2016 for not submitting the wealth statement in time.





On June 6, 2017, the ACC submitted a charge-sheet before the court in the case.

