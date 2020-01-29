Diner Sheshe





"I went for my first pride parade in DC in 2012. As I danced amongst a cheerful crowd, I noticed this guy in a white t-shirt and shorts. He started dancing with me but disappeared in a few seconds. I don't know what got into me but I had to know who he was. The stalker in me somehow found him on Facebook -- Parag Mehta.





I had no idea how I'd approach him -- so I poked him. He deleted the poke, so I sent him some photos from the parade and asked if he wanted to meet. I think he was creeped out but gave me his number anyway and we decided to meet at a Thai restaurant. It was the worst restaurant we had ever been to -- but that night was the most exciting one of my life. It was like a Bollywood movie -- we danced in the rain and sang songs! It was love at first sight. He was so charming!





My parents didn't know I was gay -- but Parag had come out to his family. When he'd told his parents, his mom was deeply depressed. Hers and Parag's relationship was affected by this; they just didn't see eye to eye. We've been married for a year now and just bought a flat together in the US. We both want kids, so we're even exploring those options! We're building a life together, and even though we have very busy schedules and are at work all day, we make it a point to switch our phones off after work, and cook together every evening! We love theatre, so on weekends, we watch broadway shows!





We always share everything with each other. I go to Parag with any problem that I have, and I just feel so much better after talking to him! He's the most sensitive and loving husband -- and continues to charm me more and more every day! Sometimes it almost feels unbelievable that I get to spend the rest of my life with him; that I get to grow old by his side and know that with each passing day, the story of 'us' will just keep getting better."





