Khaleda’s bail extended in two defamation cases

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s bail by one year in two defamation cases.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing two petitions.

Barrister Kaiser Kamal accompanied by four other lawyers stood for the BNP chief.

On August 13 and 14, 2018, the HC granted a six-month bail to Khaleda in the cases and the bail tenure was extended for a year in February, 2019.

One of the defamation cases was filed against her in Narail for making derogatory remarks on freedom fighters on December 21, 2015 while the other one in 2016 for making derogatory remarks about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case in February 8, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later.

Leave Your Comments