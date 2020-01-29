Worldwide waffling





The Grammy Awards hand out trophies in more than 80 categories, honoring artists across all genres. But the four biggest categories - Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist - all went to just one artist this year: Billie Eilish. Eilish took the stage wearing her trademark oversized, androgynous couture and neon green roots to collect all six of the awards that she and her brother/producer/co-writer, Finneas O'Connell, were nominated for.











The return of a group of A-list K-pop bands will heat up the music scene here this spring. After setting a record for most album sales with "Map of the Soul: Persona" last year, K-pop super band BTS will drop "Map of the Soul: 7" on Feb. 21, the second issue in the "Map of the Soul" album series. The upcoming album is likely to rewrite some K-pop records after BTS made K-pop history by winning three No. 1s on the Billboard 200 in a span of one year last year. Pre-orders for the new album hit an all-time high of 3.42 million copies within a week after it became available on Jan. 9, hinting at a surefire megahit.











Jürgen Klopp did not seek to make excuses after his side were held in the FA Cup by League One Shrewsbury, though he did indicate that the date of the replay will be a problem for Liverpool, as senior players have been given time off for a winter break. "We intend to honor the original idea of the break," the Liverpool manager said. "We have respect for the players' welfare and they need this time off. We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organize anything during the week of the break and we haven't.











Nearly 45 years after Spain's fascist dictator Francisco Franco died and this country transitioned to democracy, a resurgent far-right movement is once again on the march. Days after Spain swore in a new left-wing government this month, far-right leader Santiago Abascal declared a "war without a barracks" in the Parliament, courts and streets of Europe's fifth-largest economy. Bombastic rhetoric quickly manifested into action. Two weeks ago, his ultra-nationalist Vox party marched thousands through Spanish cities, denouncing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as a "traitor" to the nation. This past week, his lawmakers wrangled new provisions allowing parents to yank children from public school lectures that teach sexual safety and understanding of the LGBTQ community, which Abascal derided as the "corruption of minors" with "erotic games."



