Span installation on Padma Bridge to complete by July: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said all the spans on the Padma Bridge will be installed by July next.

He said this while responding to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam in Parliament.

Of the total 41 spans, 20 have already been installed while the rest 21 will be placed by July, the minister said.

He also informed the House that the total physical progress of the Padma Bridge project is 76.5 percent as of December, 2019.

Quader said the physical progress of the main bridge is 85.5 percent while that of river training is 66 percent. “It’s expected that the Padma Bridge will open to traffic in June, 2021,” he added.

About the ongoing metro rail project, he said the progress on the Uttara-Motijheel route is 40.2 percent as of December last.

While replying to a question from AL MP Rubina Akhter, the minister said it is not possible to maintain the normal pace in printing licence cards currently due to the scarcity of un-personalised driving licence cards.

“Re-tendering process for meeting up scarcity of un-personalised cards has started. It’ll be possible to issue driving licence cards on time on completion of the re-tendering process,” he said.

Responding to another query, Quader informed the House about his ministry’s various measures, including controlling the speed of long route vehicles on highways, to ensure road safety.

He also spelled out his ministry’s various measures, including construction of elevated expressway on Inner Ring Road in the Eastern Bypass area, to reduce the city’s nagging traffic jam.

In reply to another question, the minister said mobile courts filed cases against 23,541 vehicles and realised Tk 4.54 crore in fine over traffic rule violations last year.

He also said the mobile courts also awarded sentences to 304 people and sent 198 vehicles to dumping stations during the period.

