No vehicular movement during city polls

The Election Commission has imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles for 54 hours and motorised vehicles for 18 hours in the capital for the elections to the Dhaka north and south city corporations slated for February 1

While the restrictions on the plying of motorbikes are set to come into effect on Thursday midnight and that for motorised vehicles will be effective from Friday midnight in the election areas.

However, the motorbikes and vehicles with EC’s stickers, vehicles of emergency services, including ambulance, fire service and postal department, will remain out of the ban purview.

The restriction was imposed as per the article 32 of the Road Transport Act-2018, said a notification of the Election Commission issued on Monday.

The plying of baby-taxi or auto-rickshaw, taxicab, microbus, jeep, pickup, car, bus, truck and other motor-driven vehicles will be restricted from January 31 midnight (12:00am) to February evening (6:00pm).

In case of motorcycle, the restriction will be effective from January 30 midnight (12:00am) to February 2 morning (6am).