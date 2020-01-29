Ricotta cheese fudge with jaggery

Ingredients: Channa/Ricotta Cheese - 1 1/2 cup * Gur/Jaggery - 1/4 cup grated * Sugar - 1/4 cup * Milk - 1/4 cup * Ghee - 1 tablespoon.
Method
* Heat milk, sugar, gur/jaggery in a medium sauce pan until dissolve.
* Then add channa into the mixture and cook on very low flame.
* You will see that the mixture will let out moisture and gets mushy and sticky .
* Keep stirring on low flame and allow the mixture to come together like a mass.
* It will start to leave the sides of the pan with a bit of moisture retained.
* Do not let it get crumbly or too dry.
* Turn off flame and allow the mixture to cool a bit but it should be warm.
* Knead the cooked channa mixture gently for a minute, make small balls of the mixture and lightly flatten them with cookie cutter.
* Garnish with finely chopped pistachios (optional).
* Keep into refrigerator at least one night before serving, that makes sandesh perfect.
* You can serve them chilled or at room temperature.
