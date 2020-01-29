Recipes

Published:  12:06 AM, 29 January 2020

Ricotta cheese fudge with jaggery

Ricotta cheese fudge with jaggery

Ingredients: Channa/Ricotta Cheese - 1 1/2 cup * Gur/Jaggery - 1/4 cup grated * Sugar - 1/4 cup * Milk - 1/4 cup * Ghee - 1 tablespoon.

Method

*    Heat milk, sugar, gur/jaggery in a medium sauce pan until dissolve.

*    Then add channa into the mixture and cook on very low flame.

*    You will see that the mixture will let out moisture and gets mushy and sticky .

*    Keep stirring on low flame and allow the mixture to come together like a mass.

*    It will start to leave the sides of the pan with a bit of moisture retained.

*    Do not let it get crumbly or too dry.

*    Turn off flame and allow the mixture to cool a bit but it should be warm.

*    Knead the cooked channa mixture gently for a minute, make small balls of the mixture and lightly flatten them with cookie cutter.

*    Garnish with finely chopped pistachios (optional).

*    Keep into refrigerator at least one night before serving, that makes sandesh perfect.

*   You can serve them chilled or at room temperature.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Food & Nutrition

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »