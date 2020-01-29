Rice pudding with jaggery

Ingredients: 1-litre full cream milk * 1/2 cup gobindobhog rice * 1 cup khejur gur or date palm jaggery * 1 tbsp raisins * Cashew nut, for garnishing
Instructions
* Soak raisins in warm water. Wash the rice and keep it aside.
* Heat the milk in a pan on medium flame. Bring it to a boil and then reduce the flame. Stir regularly.
* After the milk reduces a little, add the rice.
* Boil the rice on low flame till it softens. Keep stirring gently to release the starch from the rice.
* When the rice is cooked, turn the heat off and add the gur. Stir gently.
* Add the soaked raisins.
* Allow it to cool down. Garnish with cashews and serve.
