Rice pudding with jaggery





Ingredients: 1-litre full cream milk * 1/2 cup gobindobhog rice * 1 cup khejur gur or date palm jaggery * 1 tbsp raisins * Cashew nut, for garnishing



Instructions





* Soak raisins in warm water. Wash the rice and keep it aside.





* Heat the milk in a pan on medium flame. Bring it to a boil and then reduce the flame. Stir regularly.





* After the milk reduces a little, add the rice.





* Boil the rice on low flame till it softens. Keep stirring gently to release the starch from the rice.





* When the rice is cooked, turn the heat off and add the gur. Stir gently.





* Add the soaked raisins.





* Allow it to cool down. Garnish with cashews and serve.







