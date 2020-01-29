Published:  12:12 AM, 29 January 2020

Jaggery Panna cotta

Ingredients: 2 Cups whole/full fat milk * 1/4 cup jaggery * 2 (heaped) tsp gelatine * 3 Cardamom pods * 1/4 tsp cardamom powder (optional) * 1/8 tsp cinnamon powder

Method

*    Take 2 tbsp of water in a bowl. Sprinkle gelatine on top and leave for 5 minutes.

*    Take milk and jaggery in a pan. Open the cardamom pods and put in the milk, both seeds and peels. Heat on a low flame.

*    Once the jaggery has dissolved and milk is hot, add the gelatine, cardamom powder, if using and the cinnamon powder. Stir and cook for about 5 minutes.

*    Leave to cool for a while. Strain and pour into pudding moulds and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set. Overnight is best.

*  Demould chilled panna cotta onto a serving plate, drizzle with cranberry sauce and serve.


