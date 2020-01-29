Cervical cancer: Your straight-talking guide





Emma Pritchard





It's Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. And with strong reason: in the UK, two women lose their lives to the disease every day, whilst nine are diagnosed with the illness daily. More than half of these are diagnosed in women aged under 45 and, of these, most occur in women aged 25-29.







Which makes cervical cancer the most common cancer in women under 35. A huge 75% of cervical cancers can be prevented through the early detection that comes courtesy of smear tests.







'There's not enough understanding about the importance of having a cervical smear test and how incredibly effective it can be at preventing cervical cancer,' says consultant gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist Tania Adib. And the figures agree. Public Health England again reported a decline in the uptake rates of cervical smear tests - with just 72% of women taking up the invite.







The reason? 35% of you are embarrassed due to body shape. 31% won't go unless you've had a wax. And one in six of you prioritise a gym class over getting your pap. 'But by picking up cervical cancer early,' Adib says, 'it's completely curable.'



What causes cervical cancer?





Cervical cancer is pretty much what it says on the tin - cancer of the cervix (the neck of the womb). Nearly all cases of it are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection. In fact, it's so common that, according to cervical cancer charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, around 80% of all sexually active adults will be infected with it at some point in their lives. The key thing to note, however, is that not all HPVs are equal.







'There are more than 100 different types,' says Rebecca Shoosmith, Head of Support Services of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust. 'Most of those will be cleared by the body's immune system, however, in some cases, it can cause abnormal cells, which if not treated or monitored could develop into cervical cancer.'





In terms of who's most at risk, it's quite simply any woman who's sexually active. 'HPV is spread during sexual intercourse as well as other types of sexual activity such as skin-to-skin contact of the genital area,' says Tracie Miles, Information Nurse for gynaecological cancer research charity The Eve Appeal. 'It can take years for pre-cancer changes to appear following the virus being passed on.' Kind of like a silently ticking bomb then.



There are other factors though that can make a difference, Miles says:





1. Smoking: Women who smoke are twice as likely to develop cervical cancer than women who don't.'





2. The Pill: 'Women who take the oral contraceptive pill for more than five years are thought to have twice the risk of developing cervical cancer than those who don't. However, the pill reduces the risk of developing other women's cancers such as ovarian cancer.' Read this before considering coming off the pill.





3. Immunosuppression drugs: 'Women who take immunosuppression drugs (which reduce the strength of the body's immune system) can be at increased risk of developing cervical cancer.'



What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?





The problem with cervical cancer is that it's hard to tell whether you've got it. There's the obvious issue of where cancer actually is, but then there's also the fact that many women experience no cervical cancer symptoms at all - regardless of its stage.





However, for those who do show signs of cervical cancer, some of the most common symptoms, says Adib, include:





1. Irregular bleeding, which includes bleeding when it's not your period, and bleeding after sex





2. Cervix pain and pain during sex





3. Unusual smelling vaginal discharge





'As the condition progresses,' Adib adds, 'cervical cancer symptoms could include pain in the pelvis, back and legs; weight loss; sickness and difficulty passing urine. But these would signify an advanced stage; we want to catch it much earlier than that.'



How is cervical cancer diagnosed and treated?





You guessed it - a cervical smear test. This is basically a direct window into your cervical health. 'Cervical screening is estimated to save approximately 5,000 lives each year,' Miles says. How? It works by picking up on the abnormal cells caused by HPV before they develop into a serious cancerous stage. Catch these cells early and they can be removed by a simple procedure called a loop cone biopsy, which involves removing a cone of tissue from the cervix. No other medication and no other treatment required; that's it.





'If the cancer is more advanced but still early,' Adib says. 'There's an operation called a trachelectomy, which involves removing the whole cervix plus some of the surrounding tissue, then stitching the womb closed. This means your fertility is preserved and you can go on to have children. Anything more advanced will involve a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which will leave you infertile.'



How can cervical cancer be prevented?





Smear tests: There's that word again. A smear. It really is a game changer when it comes to cervical cancer. 'Having regular cervical screening offers the best protection against developing cervical cancer,' Shoosmith says.





Still feeling squeamish? 'A cervical smear test doesn't hurt,' Adib says. 'Plus, it takes a matter of minutes, and a lot of GPs and clinics now offer evening and weekend appointments so there's no need to take time off work.'





HPV vaccine: You can also reduce your risk of cervical cancer by using a condom (although it won't completely stop transmission of the virus), and getting the HPV vaccine, which offers protection against the high-risk HPV types 16 and 18 that cause 70% of all cervical cancers.





FYI, although the vaccine is typically offered to girls aged 12-17, if you've never had sexual intercourse, you could still be eligible so it's worth checking with your GP. Taking care of yourself: Finally, don't overlook the value of taking care of yourself. 'If you're run down and tired, you're not going to be able to clear any virus compared with if you were in peak health,' Adib says.





Try this tip for boosting your immunity this holiday season, for starters. Secondly, regular self-care can go a long way in helping you to feel more positive about your body.





Do not let unhappiness or feeling insecure in your own skin from attending what could be a life-saving test. Medical professionals carry out millions of tests every year so yours isn't the first - and won't be the last - vagina they've seen. Promise.





The writer is a freelancer



