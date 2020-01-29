3000 cold-hit-people get blankets in Shariatpur

MP of reserve women seat Parvin Haque Sikder distributing blankets among cold-hit people in Shariatpur district on Tuesday. -AA



A blankets distribution program held among cold-hit-people in Damudya and Goshairhat upazila of Shariatpur on Monday. On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Member of Parliament of reserve women seat Parvin Haque Sikder handed over 3000 blankets among cold -hit-people from her own fund. She demanded prayer for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After the distribution of blankets, Parvin Haque Sikder told the journalists that the village people usually suffer in winter and the poor people who don't have capability to buy warm clothes that's why she took the initiative to stand beside them. She also thanked almighty. She also added that the fortune of village people has been changing rapidly because the government of Sheikh Hasina is in Power and this government should be elected again and again for the betterment of people.







---Shahiduzzaman Khan, Shariatpur

Leave Your Comments