FF Abdul Halim Bhuiyan passes away

Monpura OC (Investigation) presenting a guard of honor to the body of Freedom Fighter Abdul Halim Bhuiyan at Monpura in Bhola on Tuesday. -AA



Freedom Fighter Abdul Halim Bhuiyan, a resident of Taluk village under Ramnewaz union in Monpura of Bhola died on Monday. He was 65.He breathed his last on Monday night while taking treatment from Dhaka Medical College Hospital.







His dead body was taken to his home from Dhaka on Tuesday morning. A guard of honor led by officer-in-charge (investigation) was given to the valiant freedom fighter. He was buried at his family graveyard. Abdul Halim Bhuiyan left behind wife, three sons, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death. Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President Selina Akter Chowdhury, Commander Shamsuddin Chowdhury Bachchu, Abul Kashem Matabbar were present during the burial, among others.





---Md Mahbubul Alam Shahin, Monpura, Bhola

