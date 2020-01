National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman was appointed on Tuesday as the president of Bangla Academy for the fourth time. According to the article 6 (1) of Bangla Academy Act 2013, he was appointed again for a three-year term from January 29, 2020 to January 28, 2023 through a gazette of cultural ministry, said a press release, reports BSS. The responsibility of the president and all other activities will be controlled by the Bangla Academy Act 2013.

