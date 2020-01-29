Ex-Sramik League president Shukkur passes away





Former president of Jatiya Sramik League and eminent labor leader Shukkur Mahmud died of old-age complications at his residence in Narayanganj on Tuesday. He was 73, said a press release, reports BSS. Mahmud left behind his wife, a son, four daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former president of Jatiya Sramik League and eminent labor leader Shukkur Mahmud. In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, in a message of condolence, on Tuesday also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former president of Jatiya Sramik League Shukkur Mahmud. The AL general secretary prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Leave Your Comments