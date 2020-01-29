Petrobangla, BAPEX sign MoUs with Russian cos

Petrobangla Secretary Syed Ashfaquzzaman and Deputy Chairman of PJSC Gazprom's Management Committee Vitaly Markelov signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Petrobangla's boardroom in the capital on Tuesday. -AA





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Petrobangla and PJSC Gazprom on strategic cooperation and another MoU between BAPEX and Gazprom EP International BV on Bhola island fields development on joint venture were inked at Petrobangla's board room in the capital on Tuesday.





Petrobangla Secretary Syed Ashfaquzzaman and Deputy Chairman of PJSC Gazprom's Management Committee Vitaly Markelov signed the MoU on strategic cooperation with Petrobangla while Secretary of BAPEX Mohammad Ali and Gazprom EP Interna-tional BV Managing Director and CEO Sergey Tumanov signed the other MOU from their respective sides.





Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Dr Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh AI Ignatov, Deputy Chairman of PJSC Gazprom's Management Committee Vitaly MARKELOV along with senior officials from Gazprom, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla and BAPEX were present at the signing ceremony.









Leave Your Comments