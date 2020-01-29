Korean language program to be extended in DU IML

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Outgoing Country Director Cary Joe Hyungue and Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman talking during a farewell call at the latter's office on Tuesday. -AA





Outgoing Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Cary Joe Hyungue urged to extend Korean language program at Dhaka University Institute of Modern Language. KOICA Country Director Cary Joe Hyungue made this urge while paying a farewell call on Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman yesterday at the latters office of the university.





During the meeting they discussed the matters of mutual interests specially ongoing development and collaborative programs between Dhaka University and KOICA. Cary Joe Hyungue expressed his gratitude to Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman for extending support and cooperation to carryout KOICAs programs successfully at DU.







He also sought DU VC's more support to run Korean Language program in a greater extent at DU Institute of Modern Languages. He said, KOICA's help and cooperation to DU Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center (ICE) will continue in the days to come. DU VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman appreciated KOICA outgoing Country Director Cary Joe Hyungue for successfully completion of his tenure in Bangladesh.





He assured Mr. Cary Joe Hyungue of giving special attention to all KOICA programs being implemented at DU. Special attention will also be given to Korean Language courses so that Korean businessmen and traders can run their businesses smoothly in Bangladesh with the help of interpreters, DU VC pointed out.



Jiyoun Shin and Serin Park of KOICA and Executive Director of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center (ICE) of DU Md Rashedur Rahman were present on this occasion.





