Over 100,000 babies born in BD every year with blindness risk

Over 100,000 of the children born in Bangladesh every year face the risk of blindness and may lose eyesight for the whole life unless their eyes are screened timely and they are given proper treatment.





Leading ophthalmologists presented the alarming state of eye health in the country at a roundtable discussion titled 'ROP Prevention & Treatment: Scope & Potentials'. Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) and Orbis International organized the event at PIB seminar room on Monday.





Referring to statistics of the United Nations, Orbis Senior Medical Specialist Dr Lutful Husain in his keynote presentation said around 3 million babies are born in Bangladesh every year on average.





"Of them, at least 20 percent or 600,000 children are born premature. Of these premature babies, 20-22 percent face the risk of being affected with retinopathy of prematurity [ROP]," he said.





PIB Director General Zafar Wazed, Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) President Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, Orbis International Country Director Dr Munir Ahmed, OBGyn Society of Bangladesh ex-President Prof Rowshan Ara, Bangladesh Eye Hospital Consultant Dr Kazi Shabbir Anwar and The Asian Age Executive Editor Shiabur Rahman Shihab, among others, spoke at the discussion.





According to ophthalmologists, ROP is a vaso-proliferative disorder affecting the avascular retina of babies who are born premature -- before 34 weeks of gestation.





They said if a baby is affected with ROP, his/her eyes have to be screened and its necessary treatment has to be begun within 30 days of birth, otherwise the baby can be blind.





Dr Lutful Husain in his paper said most of the parts of the country lack ROP service facilities as they are concentrated mainly on division cities and large district towns. He underscored the need for expansion of the facilities.





BMDC President Shahidullah highlighted the dearth in ROP screening and treatment facilities and trained physicians. He laid emphasis on devising a short-term strategy to overcome the shortcoming. He said physicians of other related fields can be trained to offer ROP services unless Bangladesh can develop adequate number of ROP experts.





Dr Munir underscored the need for raising awareness about the disease to combat it. He said the ROP screening and treatment facilities established at the initiative of the government and non-government organizations will be of no use unless awareness are created among the people concerned.





Zafar Wazed laid emphasis on building more close relations between media outlets and health institutions for raising awareness. He assured the health institutions of extending all cooperation from PIB to this end.





The father of a baby who was affected with ROP and received treatment at Mymensingh shared his experience at the discussion with the guests and discussants. Leading ophthalmologists, neonatologists, gynecologists and obstetricians, senior government officials, representatives from eye care institutions, non-government organizations and the media, and other stakeholders also took part in the discussion.





