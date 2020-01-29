'Door-to-door campaign a must for AL's city polls win'





Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has stressed the need for an intensive last-minute door-to-door campaign for securing the victory of Awami League mayoral candidates in the Dhaka North and South City Corporations polls slated for February 1.





Radwan, also a voter of Dhaka North, expressed this view when he paid a surprise visit to the campaign office of the AL mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam at Banani in the capital on Monday night.Atiqul Islam and other leaders of the ruling Awami League were present on the occasion.





With an aura of hope and a pledge for the victory that his visit instilled into the party men, Radwan, also a trustee of CRI (The Centre for Research and Information), called upon the AL leaders and workers to reach out to as many voters as possible.





He simultaneously advocated the idea of getting voters informed of the proven track record of AL candidates that set them apart from others.









Leave Your Comments