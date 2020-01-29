Pakistan today





Pakistan has recently been in sharp focus for its' continued double standards. To illustrate, on one hand, it cries on alleged atrocities by the Indian forces in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and repression of human rights, while on the other, it overlooks the large-scale excesses perpetrated by the Chinese against the Muslim Uighurs in the Western Chinese province of Xinjiang. This contradiction came to adverse notice in a recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.





In a sharp self-conflicting views, Imran Khan stood in shameless defence of China by stating that his government avoids criticizing China as Islamabad and Beijing are "committed" friends. Such open endorsement in showing indifference and apathy towards fellow Muslims is perhaps unheard of in the Muslim world impacting international relations.





Further, in an interview (Jan 22), to a foreign media outlet, Imran once again highlighted his lack of finesse in addressing critical matters, by openly stating that Pakistan raised such sensitive matters privately than bringing it in public domain lest China and Pakistan's bilateral relations were impaired.







Imran Khan also exposed his ham-handed approach by openly admitting that he could not comprehend much about the happenings within China when compared to the developments in Kashmir. When cornered by the interviewer about detention of more than a million of Uighurs in China, Imran Khan blatantly alleged killings of nearly 100,000 people in Kashmir in the last 30 years.







Not only did the Pakistani Prime Minister ridiculed himself and his country, by his wanton support to China in stifling the voice Chinese Muslims, he further asserted that he would never go public with any bilateral irritants with China. In the same vein, he expressed his gratitude to China for helping Pakistan in times of several crises.







In an apparent move to divert public attention from his internal shortcomings, Imran Khan challenged Prime Minister Modi and the USA to share specific locations in Pakistan where India and the US believed presence of terrorist camps. Reeling under a denial mode, the Pakistani Prime Minister refused charges of presence of any Haqqani terror network on the Pakistani soil.







Meanwhile, it has become increasingly clear that Pakistan chose to utilize the proceedings of a forum like Davos Summit in highlighting perceived highhandedness in Kashmir than airing the economic downslides that Pakistan is currently facing. Capitalizing on President Trump's presence in Davos, Imran Khan obviously tried to provoke Trump for a mediation in Kashmir for which Trump perhaps conveyed a very feeble and faint response.





This comes in the wake of Islamabad's failure to get any support from the UN Security Council when its so called friend, China attempted to raise in the 15 Nation Council. Much to the frustration of Pakistan, there was a clear-cut consensus among the rest of the council members that Kashmir is a bilateral matter resting between India and Pakistan.





The Indian representative in the UN, while rebutting Pakistani charges on excesses in Kashmir clearly stated that Pakistan always indulged in confabulations and obfuscated the international community from the truth instead of putting an end to the bellicose and vitriolic diatribe.







Similar articulations where noticed by the Indian envoy to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin who charged Pakistan for spewing venom, taking recourse to hate speech like a fish takes to water. Such aggressive diplomatic tenor on part of the Indian representatives seemed imperative to counter Pakistan's baseless allegations of being a weeping child in occasional criticism of India.







Trying to act smart even after a slew of diplomatic setbacks, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi disclosed (Jan 23) in Islamabad that Pakistan was on the brink of launching a new robust information campaign to counter the "deceptive" Indian narrative on Kashmir.





It would, therefore, seem that Pakistan is aggressively pursuing a belligerent psychological warfare against India to outwit Indian campaign to show the world that all is well with Kashmir. It appears the Foreign Minister, in close collaboration with the members of the Deep State, is embarked on a systematic propaganda offensive which is structured and lists out a well laid out date-wise programme commencing from January 25 in this regard.







This also displays how desperately Pakistan is engaged in anti-Indian propaganda. However, this has always been the case with Pakistan in dealing with India but this time it seems the Prime Minister and his Foreign Minister are leading the charge from the front and the military is doing a prompter's job by remaining invisible at the rear.







While dwelling on Pakistan, it appears necessary to touch upon Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan claims to have raised its comfort level after its 18 member delegation under Economic Affairs Minister, M. Azhar returned to Islamabad on Jan 24 from Beijing after holding wide ranging talks to extricate itself from the FATF imposed grey list. It has prepared a 650 odd page report to be shared with all the 39-member states of the FATF as the crucial dates of Feb 16 to 25 scheduled to review Pakistan's report card to decide placing it on black list or to let it off the hook are very close.





It, however, looked surprising that big powers like the US, the UK, Japan, Australia etc didn't display any traces of indication on Pakistan's improvement on its tainted record of money laundering or terror financing. In another related development, US Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells who was in Islamabad recently (Jan 24), exhorted Pakistan to fulfil all the conditions and pre-requisites set by the FATF to come out of the grey list.







She also offered any assistance that US could offer to meet the FAFT laid down requirements. She further said that FAFT pre-requisites were of technical nature but were extremely essential to contain terror funding and related money laundering issues.







In another significant development, Pakistan leadership is believed to have held talks with the Taliban leaders engaged in talks with the US to arrive at a peace deal and an impression was given to the US principal interlocutor, Zalmay Khalilzad that Pakistan has brokered some deal to prevail upon the Afghan Taliban to agree to a truce facilitating US troops' withdrawal from the Afghan soil.







Pakistan is evidently desperate to get out of the FATF restrictions and for this, it's making last ditch efforts to go at any length. Simultaneously, it's misdirected efforts also exposes its deep complicity in keeping the powder dry with the Afghan Taliban to call the shots whenever necessary to derail the talks. On the whole, it's claims look myopic and false.







Pakistan is also apprehensive about the intensified growing relations between India and Afghanistan chiefly due to India's very positive engagement policy with Kabul and huge investments in the developmental projects there. Hence, it is trying to wean Afghanistan away from India at any cost.







There are many transnational citizens including Uzbeg and Uighur IS backed terrorists in Afghanistan who have entrenched themselves with the terror activities and are not likely to return to their respective countries. Pakistan has reportedly told the US that it could help contain such terror elements, but in reality, it doesn't appear feasible.







Either way, Pakistan in on a perilous course and the upcoming FATF meet on Pakistan in mid-February will determine its credibility which already stands dented. It's continued setbacks engineering in cross border terror acts in Kashmir are foiled by successive encounters by Indian forces eliminating terrorists belonging to JeM and HuM who keep trying to act as road blocks in bringing total peace in the state of J&K.





The writer is a security analyst, a columnist on topical issues and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Views expressed are strictly personal

