Dr Md Abdul Wohab BARI's new Director General



Dr Md Abdul Wohab has been appointed as the new Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). The Ministry of Agriculture appoints him as the Director General of BARI (Current Charge) today (Tuesday, January 28, 2020). He will be the successor of the current Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad from Thursday (30th January, 2020).





Dr Md Abdul Wohab has served as the Director (Research) and Director (Training and Communication) of BARI earlier. He was also working as Chief Scientific Officer, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Rahamatpur, Barishal. In addition to serving as Chief Scientific Officer, he served as the Project Director of the Vegetable Cultivation Project on floating beds.





Dr Md Abdul Wohab joined at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) as a Scientific Officer in 1987. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Senior Scientific Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Scientific Officer.





As a successful scientist, he worked as a part-time specialist at different international organizations including CIMMYT, Practical Action. His 28 research articles have been published in various scientific journals in home and abroad. He also regularly publishes various articles on science research in daily and monthly journals. He traveled in Japan, India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico, USA to attend various training, seminars, workshops and symposiums.





Dr Md Abdul Wohab was born in Rajbari district. He is the father of two children in his personal life. He is also a member of Engineers Institutions Bangladesh, Agriculturalists Institute Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Agriculturalists Council. He has been recognized as a successful scientist from BARI and Engineers Institution Bangladesh.





---Mahabubul Alam, Gazipur

