All praise for Parineeti Chopra





Amole Gupte is all praises for Parineeti Chopra as primary shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic approaches completion. "Parineeti is a fantastic actor. We have a fantastic ensemble cast with Manav Kaul and Shubhrajyoti playing the father. So, we created a family there - the Nehwal family - and the coaches. I couldn't have gotten luckier," smiles the filmmaker, who has earlier made films like 'Stanley Ka Dabba'. Gupte was also the director of 'Tare Zameen Par', produced by Aamir Khan, but later on he was relegated to the creative director in the film with Aamir taking over the reins. But now, the filmmaker has almost wrapped the most expensive film of his career. "The film is now 98 per cent complete. We have some patchwork left, which we will complete when we go on the floors again in February. The shoot has gone of really well," he smiles.



