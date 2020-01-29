A Khurrana affair





Ayushmann is undoubtedly the star of the Khurrana family, but unlike Salman's Arbaaz, Aparshakti is no less talented. See him match strides with Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D', it is all the proof you need that there can be two equally talented brothers in the same family, even with one being a huge star. Unlike other stars in the past who have tried to thwart their siblings' acting ambitions, Ayushmann is the most encouraging sibling. He's now on the look-out for a script that would accommodate both of them and it has to be an equal role for Aparshakti. Says the proud and protective star brother, "We did come together for a brief scene in 'Bala', but I'd love to do a full-fledged film with him. It will be great fun." Ayushmann has taken a three-month break from work, during which time he hopes to find a script to do with his brother.



