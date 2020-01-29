Padma Shri honor for Kangana

Kangana Ranaut





Actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, TV & film producer Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami are among those who have been conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, this year. On receiving the honor, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, "I am humbled and I am honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream.







To every daughter. To every mother and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country." Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, actor Sarita Joshi said, "I am really happy that my work has been recognized by the government. Both my daughters (Ketaki and Purbi) are in the US right now, and I have been constantly on the phone with them. They would often ask me why I wasn't honored with such awards, and I would always tell them that whenever the concerned people would feel that I have done well and enough work, they would honor me.





So I am happier for them." Stating that she will not consider this as a late honor, the 'Baa Bahu Aur Baby' actor said, "A lot of people get this in their eighties, and some even posthumously. I will thus not consider this late at all. Artistes like us believe in giving our life to the craft unconditionally, and so this honor came as a happy surprise. It is like a cherry on the cake. Everyone in Gujarat is also extremely delighted, and I feel proud that I was considered for this prestigious award."





Leave Your Comments