PC's special way of paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Priyanka Chopra



Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.







The Indian actress took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016. "RIP Mamba," Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a Purple Heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute. The actress also shared a picture of Byrant with daughter on social media earlier. Take a look. "This guy," she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking pose hours before making their way to the event.







Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a plunging neckline outfit, which highlighted her belly button piercing. Her fringed sleeves took all the needed attention at the awards ceremony. The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived at the star-studded event together.

