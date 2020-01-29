'Ityadi' in Tetulia this time





The country's most popular magazine show, 'Ityadi' is realistically shot at a historic place in the country. Keeping up with the trend, the latest episode of the show was shot recently in Tetulia of Panchagarh District, the historically significant northern most corner of Bangladesh.







The playground of the Tetulia Govt. Pilot Model High School has a glorious history as it was used as a training ground and bunker for the freedom fighters during the Liberation War in 1971. A huge stage was set up on this playground for the shooting of new episode of 'Ityadi.'





Wherever 'Ityadi' goes to any place, it highlights the historical and cultural significance of that area and with no exception; this episode will also emphasize the cultural and historical aspects of Panchagarh through documentary and various other segments.





The latest episode contains a documentary on the only Rock museum of the country 'The Rocks Museum'. Besides, a documentary on the tea plantation in the flat land of Panchagarh has also been included in this episode. The show also zooms in on the plight of the mentally-challenged people and there is an inspirational documentary on this subject. Alongside regular segment for the invited guests, nani-nati and various other comedy skits promise to provide viewers with ample of food for thought.

