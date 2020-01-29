Tauquir Ahmed wins best director award





Bangladeshi actor-director Tauquir Ahmed has recently won the best director award for his latest film 'Fagun Haway' (In spring Breeze) at Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020 (RIFF) in Jaipur city of Rajesthan, India. The festival took place from January 18 to 22.





Produced by Impress Telefilm, the film is inspired by Tito Rahman's short story 'Bau Kotha Kao' based on the 1952 Language Movement. Tauquir won the award in International Feature Film category.





On the other hand, Bangladeshi director Mizanur Rahmn Labu received the special jury mention award at the RIFF for his directorial venture 'Mala Bhabi', while for the same film; Tutul Chowdhury from Bangladesh won the best actor award. The film participated in the short film category of the festival. RIFF is the biggest Academic and Glamour Film Festival in Rajasthan.







This five-day festival showcases a diverse, language independent, selection of the best feature films, documentaries and short films from around the world, on themes of Hindi and English and other Rajasthani cultures and identities.





In 'Fagun Haway', talented actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the lead role with new generation actor Siam Ahmed. Popular actors Abul Hayat, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Rownak Hasan, Faruque Ahmed, Saju Khadem and Shahadat Hossain are also in different roles of the film.

