Holders Titas Club, PDB move into final

An action during Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League semifinal match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital on Tuesday. -BVF





Defending Champions Titas Club and Power Development Board (PDB) booked in the final spot of Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League after beating their respective opponents on Tuesday at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital.







The final match will take place at the same venue at 3.00 pm today where in the third place-deciding match between Bangladesh Ansar & VDP will play Police SC at the same day at 1:30pm at the same venue.





Secretary of Youth and Sports Ministry Md Akhter Hossain will be the Chief Guest in the final and later he will distribute the prizes. Holders Titas Club reached to the final beating Ansar & VDP by straight 3-0 sets (25-12, 25-6, 25-19 points) in the first semifinal while PDB beat Police SC also by 3-0 sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-19 points) in the 2nd semifinal.



Leave Your Comments