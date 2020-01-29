Mahmudullah blames batsmen for T20 series defeat

Bangladesh national cricket team pose for a photo during their return journey to Dhaka from Pakistan on Tuesday. -Collected



Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad was disappointed at the poor show by his batsmen which saw the visitors' side were handed 2-0 series loss against hosts Pakistan in the landmark three-match T20 series which was held in Lahore.







"I was bit disappointed with our performances. We couldn't play to our potential. But I think the young players need time to gain the experience," Mahmudullah said.





Mahmudullah said apart from Tamim Iqbal, all other batsmen failed to come up with the terms.





"I think we do not have much to take away from this tour. I think Tamim Iqbal's batting was one positive thing. He batted just as it was required in these types of pitches. But I think we could not do well as a batting unit overall even though the pitch was not very batting friendly," he remarked. He however had praise for the bowlers, who made the first T20 competitive despite the Tigers putting up just 141-5 on the board." Mahmudullah said.







"The bowlers were decent. They bowled well in the first game. In the second game we could not put up a big total and that might be a reason for the bowlers' failure in the second game. But I think it is our batting that needs to be improved more in T20Is," he added.





The Bangladesh team baked home at the early hour of Tuesday after a miserable outing in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. The Tigers conceded the series by 2-0 with the last match being washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Lahore.





Mahmudullah Riyad and co. lost the first match by five wickets while the second one by nine wickets in which they failed to put up minimum resistance, proving the fact that they are yet to learn the art of T20 cricket.





The result was particularly disappointing for the Tigers given the fact that they went to Pakistan for the series after playing the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) T20 tournament in which all of the batsman and bowlers who made the cut for the tour were in superb form. But they failed to translate their BBPL form into the Pakistan series, much to the disappointment of the fans. The Tigers however were without the service of two stalwarts-Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.





While Shakib has been serving the ban imposed by ICC, Mushfiqur opted against touring Pakistan due to security concern.





"We are a better side than what we showed in the series. We have got a very young team who needs time to thrive in this format," Mahmudullah said after the third match was called off, denying Bangladesh to have a chance to try for a consolation victory." Mahmudullah said.



