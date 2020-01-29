At Exxon, CEO's promised turnaround sapped by chemicals, refining

Darren Woods, chairman & CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation, attends a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 1, 2017. -Reuters



At Exxon Mobil Corp, CEO Darren Woods' plan to revive earnings at the largest US oil and gas company is being sidetracked by the two businesses he knows best: chemicals and refining.







Another year of poor profit could require Exxon to re-evaluate its bold spending plans or weaken its ability to weather the next oil-price downturn, say oil analysts. Exxon already must borrow or sell assets to help cover shareholder dividends.The world's biggest publicly traded oil firm after Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Exxon was long considered one of the best-managed majors and most capable of coping with volatile prices due to its size.





Those advantages have slipped in recent years, however, with the drop in once-steady earnings from chemicals. Its total shareholder returns of negative 13% in the five years through this month compare with a 25% gain at Chevron Corp and 82% at BP Plc, according to Refinitiv.Two years ago, CEO Woods promised to restore flagging earnings by heavily investing in operations even as rivals cut spending.







The plan to crank up chemicals, refining and increase oil output pushes capital expenditures to as much as $35 billion this year, up from $19 billion in 2016, the year before Woods took over as CEO after running Exxon's refining and chemical businesses.Last March, he forecast potential earnings could hit $25 billion this year and nearly $31 billion in 2021, close to the $32.5 billion it earned in 2014 before the oil-price collapse.





The hoped-for payoff, however, has run headlong into a global chemicals glut, tariffs on US exports to China, and lower margins in fuels. Exxon's refining profit last year fell on equipment outages. The company declined to comment ahead of quarterly earnings, expected on Friday. On Monday, Exxon shares traded under $65 - close to their level of 10 years ago.





The company recently telegraphed weak fourth-quarter results because of chemicals and refining businesses. Wall Street cut profit forecasts through 2021 on the sour outlook for both. Exxon "seems to be tracking way behind their own expectations," said Evercore ISI analyst Doug Terreson, who slashed his quarterly forecast by a third, to 55 cents a share.





