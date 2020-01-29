Marico launches new products

Marico Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Ashish Goupal and the lead vocalist of the rock band Nemesis Zohad pose for a photo with new male grooming products at a product launching event in the capital on Tuesday. -AA





Studio X, the first international male grooming product line of Marico Bangladesh, has launched a complete range of products designed by international styling experts specifically for men.





Studio X was inaugurated with grandeur at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday. Marico Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Ashish Goupal inaugurated the new brand while the lead vocalist of the rock band Nemesis Zohad was present at the launching as the special guest.





The Studio X range comprises with shampoo, face wash, hair gel and deodorant for men. Apart from this, the brand also launched a website-Studio X Style.com for the style-conscious men of Bangladesh. The website has been designed with information on grooming and styling for men.

Leave Your Comments