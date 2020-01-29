BIDA opens lounge at Dhaka airport for investors

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the 'Bida-Chameli Lounge' as the chief guest on Monday. -BSS





Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has set up a lounge, titled 'Bida-Chameli Lounge', at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for foreign investors and commercially important foreigners.





Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the lounge as the chief guest on Monday, said a press release. BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam and Senior Secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Mohibul Haque were present.





Salman Fazlur Rahman said BIDA has set up the lounge for providing better services to foreign investors when they arrive at the airport. The country's commercially important persons and existing foreign investors will also enjoy the facilities of the lounge, he added. He said the lounge will remain open 24 hours a day.

