Speakers call for ensureing farmer-friendly banking

Chairman of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) board of directors Raisul Alam Mondal addressing a daylong half-yearly performance evaluation meeting of all the zonal managers and others concerned at BGB Party Point in Rajshahi city. -BSS





Zonal managers and other stakeholders of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) on Monday urged to ensure farmer-friendly banking services for boosting the grassroots economy.They viewed this while addressing a daylong half-yearly performance evaluation meeting of all the zonal managers and others concerned at BGB Party Point in Rajshahi city.





They also called for speeding up farmers-level lending activities for boosting agricultural production to meet the national food demand, reports BSS. All credit programs of the bank should be need based -oriented and emphasis should be given on taking the services to the farmers' doorsteps to achieve the objective.







The state-owned specialized bank, headquartered in Rajshahi, has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of the two divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.Chairman of the bank's board of directors Raisul Alam Mondal addressed the conference as the chief guest while its Managing Director AKM Sazedur Rahman was in the chair.





Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Idrish and General Managers Towhida Khatun, Azizul Islam Sarker and Amimul Islam also spoke. Chief guest Raisul Alam Mondal urged the zonal managers and all others concerned to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to speed up the ongoing farmers-level lending activities. There is no alternative to making all credit programs need based oriented and time-befitting.He urged the participants to promote different innovative ideas for making the banking services more client-friendly.



Referring to the importance of good planning and efforts, he gave directives to attain cent per cent targets of loan disbursement and recovery, particularly classified loans and deposit collection in the days ahead. "You have to supplement the government efforts for boosting the agricultural production, development of the farmer's livelihood along with ensuring food security," he added.







Senior bankers in the meeting also laid special emphasis on bringing all existing potential sectors and sub-sectors of agriculture under both qualitative and quantitative financing for making the country's northwest region economically vibrant. They said that pro-farmers banking must be ensured to achieve the desired development of the region after the best use of its existing natural resources.





Leave Your Comments