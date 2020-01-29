More perks for govt officials in Cox's Bazar

Sun sets at Cox's Bazar beach in Bangladesh. The Cabinet Division issued an order on Monday, announcing the tourist town and its municipal area as 'expensive.'-AA





The government has declared Cox's Bazar an 'expensive city', allowing officials working in the tourist town to receive allowances on the same scale as in metropolitan areas.





The Cabinet Division issued an order on Monday, announcing the tourist town and its municipal area as 'expensive.' "The government took into account the living cost, transport cost, food and daily staples," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in the notice, reports bdnews24.com.







Benefits in the salary structure in the government job differ based on the region. House rents for government officials in Dhaka and Chattogram higher than in other districts. The allowances for transport, food and clothing also differ. The new order will enable the government officials in Cox's Bazar to receive extra allowances.



