



Robert Lee Frost is among the most fecund writers when it comes to poetry and playwriting. He was highly appreciated and admired for his realistic portrayal of rural life and his great expertise on American colloquial speech. Most of his astonishing works circle around the rural life settings in New England during early 20th century. He used his own work to analyze complicated social and philosophical themes. Robert Frost is very famous and an oft-quoted poet. During his lifetime, he was honored with several prizes which include four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry. During his lifetime, the Robert Frost Middle School in Fairfax, Virginia, the Robert L. Robert Frost died on January 29, 1963 in Boston as a result of the complications from prostate surgery. Frost was buried at the Old Bennington Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont.



Leave Your Comments