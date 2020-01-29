



These are the times that try men's souls' is quoted by one of the famous founding fathers of American Revolution, Thomas Paine. He became one of the first individuals to campaign for a world peace organization and communicated his ideas about 'revolution' and 'independence' effectually, attracting large hordes of people. However, his deep-seated views of religion pulled him down in the eyes of the public and at the time of his demise, only a trickle few attended his funeral. While he was ostracized for his open condemnation of religion, on the other hand he was commended his 'freethinking' philosophies. Thomas Paine was born to Joseph Paine and Frances in Thetford, Norfolk, England on 29 January, 1737 .



