The importance of regulations in vaping





The most popular tobacco alternative in the world at present is vaping. A lot of governments including the UK, New Zealand etc. are endorsing it as a harm reduced product in the tobacco sphere. Vaping is quite popular among tobacco users because of the experience that it can provide, which involves no combustion of regular tobacco.According to Public Health England, vaping is 95% less harmful than conventional cigarettes as they contain no tar. Furthermore, vaping has no second-hand smoking effect like cigarettes.





In recent years, Bangladesh has also seen a rise in usage of vapor products. These vapers areprevious tobacco users who were looking for a less harmful alternative. We should welcome this change as this will have a positive impact to public health. However, the recent news that attributed number of illnesses and deaths to vaping related injuries in the US is causing panic amongst regulators in Bangladesh.







America's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is investigating the products involved, rightly refuses topanic. Their research state that illicit e-liquid components like THC (an element found in cannabis) are responsible for the deaths and illnesses. It says vapers should not buy products containing cannabis extract, or those sold on the street. America has not banned yet, rather focusing on introducing regulation.





Health officials in the UK, where the government has incorporated vaping into a long term harm reduction plan, repeatedly assured the public that vaping users in the UK are safe. "Unlike the US, all vaping products in the UK are tightly regulated for quality and safety by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agencies.





They operate the yellow card scheme, encouraging vapers to report any bad experiences," said Martin Dockrell, head of Tobacco Control at Public Health England, an executive body of the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK. The UK has well defined standards and regulations for vaping and it has been successful in harm reduction within the tobacco sphere through their policies.





Bangladesh should carefully controlwhat goes into vape fluid or e-liquids, following the example of the European Union, which restricts the ingredients itmay contain. Just the way Bangladesh maintains standards by guidelines through Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), it can similarly impose quality control for vaping. Governments should also regulate how vaping is advertised.







Marketing aimed at children is obviouslyunacceptable. So, the government should also be strict about implementing minimum age laws and stop potential abuse by making youth access prevention the guiding principle for regulations.







It is important to not be guided by hysteria when it comes to something like vaping. Bangladesh can learn a lot from the UK & Canada and construct its own set of regulations to harness the harm reduction potential of vaping. Needless to say that, vaping can alsoact as an alternative tool to smoking and support our honorablePrime Ministers vision of a tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040.



Leave Your Comments