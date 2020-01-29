Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani named new Qatar PM



Qatar's ruler appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, replacing veteran regime insider Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.





Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will take on the role of prime minister after Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani, who was also Qatar's interior minister, submitted his resignation to the emir. The new premier Sheikh Khalid, who will also take on the post of interior minister, had been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.





"The emir issued Tuesday the emiri order number two of 2020, appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani as prime minister. The emiri order shall be effective starting from its date of issue," the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.





The new PM previously worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince, according to his official biography.Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defence and trade ministries remained unchanged.





---AFP

