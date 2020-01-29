US Ambassador Miller visits Sundarbans

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Robert Earl Miller visited Sundarbans from January 26-28. -US Embassy

To support the growing partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, US ambassador to Bangladesh Robert Earl Miller visited the Sundarbans from January 26-28.







Ahead of World Wetlands Day February 2, Miller's visit to the world's largest mangrove forest highlighted the importance of conserving the Sundarbans and its wildlife. Healthy ecosystems and protection from natural disasters are critical to developing a resilient Bangladesh.







During the trip, Ambassador Miller met with Bangladesh Forest Department representatives at Harbaria and visited US government supported conservation activities that contribute to the protection of the Sundarbans and its biodiversity.







Miller also met with students from Daffodil University and representatives from the Bangladesh Forest Department to learn about their partnership and research in the Sundarbans.







He visited Kotka with a doctoral student from the University of Delaware whose tiger conservation research is funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They also hiked part of the popular Kotka trail and learned about the role and impact of tourism in the Sundarbans.







On the final day of the visit, Ambassador Miller met with representatives of local civil society organization, WildTeam Limited, to learn how conservation activities have continued beyond USAID's $10.5 million Bengal Tiger Conservation Activity (Bagh), completed in 2018.







On May 22, 2019, as result of USAID's Bagh activity and its coordinated effort to conserve the Sundarbans, the Bangladesh Forest Department and USAID announced that the Bengal tiger population had stabilized and marginally increased, from an estimated 106 tigers in 2015 to an estimated 114 tigers in 2018.







Ambassador Miller also met with community volunteers, including those with the village tiger response team, local tiger ambassadors, tiger scouts, co-management organizations, and community patrol group members.







Through USAID's Bagh and Climate Resilient Ecosystems and Livelihoods (CREL) activities, in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, USAID helped train these community groups to conserve the Sundarbans and its diverse biodiversity.







