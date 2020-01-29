India summons Pak diplomat



The Union government on Tuesday summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission to register its protest against the alleged abduction of a Hindu woman midway through her marriage ceremony at Hala city in the neighboring country's Sindh province two days ago.







The 24-year-old was said to have been abducted by residents with the help of local police personnel on Saturday. According to sources, she had already been married off to a Pakistani man by the time her family members managed to lodge a complaint.







Condemning the incident, the government asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and "act with urgency" to bring the perpetrators to justice. It also said that the Imran Khan government was duty bound to ensure that the country's minorities, which includes the Hindu community, are protected and provided for.







The All Pakistan Hindu Council said that the woman, Bharti Bai, was abducted from her wedding by a gang of armed men and married off to one Shahruk Gul after being forcibly converted to Islam. However, the latter has posted documents on the social media with the claim that she had changed her faith in December and adopted the name "Bushra".





Hindus, who comprise approximately 2 per cent of Pakistan's population, are mainly concentrated in Sindh province. The Union government has cited occasional reports of their forced religious conversion to champion the need for implementing Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes it easier for migrants from three neighboring countries to get Indian citizenship.





Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from Jacobabad district in Sindh and forcibly converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man. Two other abductions were also reported from a village in Sindh province on January 14.





---NDTV

