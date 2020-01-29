Thousands of Palestinians chant 'death to America'

Israel has said the deal is 'the opportunity of the century' but Palestinians say the plan was put together without their input and is biased. -EPA



Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated against US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday hours before its scheduled release at a ceremony in Washington.





Israeli troops meanwhile reinforced positions near a flashpoint site between the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.





While Israeli leaders have welcomed Trump's long-delayed plan, Palestinian leaders rejected it even before its official release. They say his administration is biased towards Israel.





The Palestinians fear Trump's blueprint will dash their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War - by permitting Israel to annex large chunks of occupied territory including blocs of Jewish settlements.







Diab Al-Louh, the Palestinians' ambassador to Egypt, said on Tuesday they had requested an urgent meeting of the Arab League council at ministerial level - which Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would attend.







In Gaza City on Tuesday, protesters waved Palestinian flags and held aloft posters of Abbas. 'Trump is a fool, Palestine is not for sale!' an activist shouted through a loudspeaker.





Others chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' as as they burned tyres and posters of Trump. More protests were expected after Trump announces details of his plan later in the day.





An Israeli military spokesman said troops had been sent to reinforce the West Bank's Jordan Valley - an area which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to partially annex.





Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian mission to Britain, told Reuters in London that Trump's peace plan was merely 'political theatre'.





'It is not a peace deal. It is the 'bantustan-isation' of the people of Palestine and the land of Palestine. We will be turned into bantustans,' he said, referring to the nominally independent black enclaves in apartheid-era South Africa.



---Reuters

