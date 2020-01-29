Five of a family burn to death in Moulvibazar

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Moulvibazar on Tuesday leaving five of a family dead. -AA





Five members of a family, including a child, were burned to death and two others suffered burn injuries in a fire at a house on Central Road in Moulvibazar district town on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Subhas Roy, 65, owner of Pinki Shoe Store, his daughter Priya Roy, 19, his brother's wife Dipti Roy, 48, wife of his brother-in-law Dipa Roy, 35, and her daughter Boishakhi Roy, 3.





Abdullah Harun, deputy assistant director of Moulvibazar Fire Service, said the fire broke out at Pinki Shoe Store on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 9:30 am and it spread soon to the adjacent house.The fire might have been originated from a gas pipeline leakage or electric short circuit of the building and soon engulfed the entire house, sources said.





On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire at around 12:00pm.Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station said five charred bodies were recovered from the house.According to locals, Subhas Ray used to live with his family behind the store and all of them were in the room when the fire broke out.

