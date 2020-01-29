'BNP hires terrorists to foil polls'





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP has brought armed terrorists from outside the capital to foil the upcoming Dhaka city polls.





He said, "The intelligence agencies have information that BNP hired terrorists to create instability during the polls." Obaidul Quader came up with the assertion at a press conference after a secretariat meeting at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the city.





He said, "BNP wants to create unrest to destroy election atmosphere. The party workers carried out attacks on Awami League election campaign office and then they went to the EC to make complaints against the AL and the government".He urged the Election Commission (EC) to take necessary steps to hold the Dhaka south and north city corporations' polls in a free, fair, neutral and peaceful manner.





The AL general secretary also called upon the EC to look into the attacks carried out during the polls campaign in the last few days.





Quader said drafts of AL sub-committees will be prepared and sent to the AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina within a month.He also said the party will be further strengthened and reorganized by holding councils of all units up to grassroots level.





AL Presidium Members Abdur Rahman and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Advocate Afjal Hossain and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Agriculture Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion.





