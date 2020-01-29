CCTV cameras to be set up at polling centers





Election Commission (EC) has decided to use CCTV cameras at the polling booths during the upcoming Dhaka City Corporation polls. Election Commissions has asked returning officers to take necessary steps immediately regarding the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure security at polling booths.







Dhaka Regional Election Officer and Dhaka Zilla Election Officer have been directed to administrate the overall management and coordination during the election slated for February 1, reports BSS. In the upcoming elections, the number of polling stations in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be 1,318 for 30,090,00 voters.





Also, there will be 1,150 polling stations for 24, 520, 00 voters in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).





