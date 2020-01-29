Envoys of different countries express satisfaction with EVM





Envoys of different countries have expressed satisfaction with the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system in the Dhaka City Corporations' polls to be held Saturday next.





"Inspecting the EVM system that will be used in the upcoming Dhaka City Corporations' Polls, ambassadors of different countries, including United States and United Kingdom, have expressed satisfaction with the method," said Md Alamgir, senior secretary of Election Commission (EC).







He said this while talking to journalists after attending a meeting of EC held at Nirbachon Bhaban in city's Agargaon area on Tuesday, reports BSS.





Talking about BNP, he said: "BNP did not show its satisfaction with the EVM system and any leader or activist of BNP has not even come to inspect it (EVM). However, all EVMs are remained open for them. BNP can come easily and see those EVMs to clear their doubt. What else we can do if they don't come?"





Alamgir further said there is no scope of vote rigging in EVM system, adding that if anyone's finger print will not match they can also exercise their right to franchise to choose desirable candidate as per the NationalIdentity Card and smart card with the help of polling officials.





EC Secretary said all voting information regarding EVM will be preserved through digital system and anyone will be able to file case in this regard if he or she wants.





Leave Your Comments