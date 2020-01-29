Jaishankar extends good wishes to outgoing Foreign Secy Gokhale



Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar extends good wishes to outgoing Foreign ... Bidding farewell to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who retired on Tuesday, reports UNI."Bidding farewell to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who is retiring today.







Thank him for his leadership of the ministry and for his various contributions to Indian diplomacy," Dr Jaishankar tweeted. "Wishing him all the best in his future endeavors," the Minister further wrote. Incidentally, Dr Jaishankar was Mr Vijay Gokhale's immediate predecessors as the Foreign Secretary.







Dr Jaishankar held the post between January 28, 2016 and January 28, 2018.He joined the union cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last May and became the second foreign service officer to become External Affairs Minister after Natwar Singh.





Mr Gokhale will be succeeded to the key post by Harsh Vardan Shringla, who till recently served as the India's envoy to the United States.





Meanwhile, in another missive Dr Jaishankar said, he "welcomed" Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg. "Appreciated his valuable assessments of International politics that reflect his enormous experience. Confident that the positive trajectory of our bilateral ties would be maintained under his guidance," Dr Jaishankar wrote.







