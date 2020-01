Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Tuesday arrested a man along with 1,475 kg of heroin from C&B area in Godagari upazila.





The arrestee was identified as Ismail Hossain Babu, 30.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-5 conducted a drive in the area around 5 pm and arrested Babu along with the heroin worth Tk 1.5 crore.





A case was filed.

