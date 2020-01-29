3 killed in Dinajpur road crash





Three people were killed when a motorbike crashed into a vehicle carrying a dredger machine on Birampur-Nawabganj road at Jolagari in Birampur upazila on Tuesday night.





The deceased were identified as Osman Goni, 30, son of Setabul Islam, Sujon, 35, son of Saidur Rahman, 35, and Biplab Hossain, 30, of Segunbagan in Nawabganj upazila.





The accident took place around 11:30 pm when the vehicle hit the motorbike carrying three people, leaving one of them killed and two others injured, said Maniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.





The injured were taken to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries after admission.









